First on PIX11: Jersey City mom learns cops arrested suspects in fatal drive-by shooting of teen son

JERSEY CITY — A still-grieving Jersey City mom told PIX11 News Monday she’s been notified by police that they’ve picked up several suspects in the drive-by shooting of her teen son last September.

The victim, Jayden Fondeur, was 17 years old and a well-regraded basketball player at Ferris High School.

“I just wanted justice for my son,” Johanna Negron, Jayden’s mother, told PIX11 by phone.

She reached out to PIX11’s Mary Murphy, after seeing coverage of the Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz gang murder in the Bronx.

“My son died a few months after Junior,” Negron explained.

“We live near a convenience store; he had gone there to get something for himself and his little sister. Unfortunately, my son was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Negron said her son had stopped to talk with friends when a white car drove by and someone inside the vehicle started spraying gunfire.

“One (bullet) hit him in the neck and one in the head,” Negron said. “When it happened, everyone started running. They even stepped on my son.”

“I was on my way home from work when someone told me my son was shot in a drive-by shooting. My eldest son heard the shots and ran outside and held him in his arms.”

Jayden Fondeur was killed a day after he started his junior year in high school.

Last week on March 22 — on what should have been Jayden’s 18th birthday — friends flooded to the cemetery to leave teddy bears and balloons at his gravesite.

Johanna Negron said the chief prosecutor from the case called her Monday afternoon to say the suspects had been arrested.

The mother said investigators told her the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving the Bloods and Crips gangs.