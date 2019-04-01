Exclusive: Bullied Long Island teen suffers concussion after being attacked at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIX HILLS, Long Island -- At 14 years old Marquese Dukes is a straight-A student, a piano player and a licensed Baptist minister -- but this Long Island student was bullied to the point of suffering a concussion.

“I’ve been getting teased, bullied," Marquese told PIX11.

Marquese said he’s endured bullying for the last two years at The Upper Room Christian School in Dix Hills, Long Island.

Cellphone video showed an altercation last Tuesday, where Marquese was kicked in the face by a classmate.

“My son was attacked,” explained mother Hope Dukes.

Marquese was later taken to the hospital.

“They said I had a severe concussion,” Marquese said.

His mom told PIX11 News, “every week since October 2018 I have emailed the school at least once about the bullying. Every single week. Sometimes multiple times a week.”

Pastor Ed Dono of The Upper Room Christian School told PIX11 News they’re investigating last Tuesday’s incident and that the school has a zero tolerance policy for bullying.

“We are looking into this with great diligence and this is a major concern to us,” Dono said.