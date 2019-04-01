Deliberations in Vetrano murder retrial set to start

Posted 5:20 AM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13AM, April 1, 2019

Deliberations in the retrial of a man accused of killing Karina Vetrano, a woman last seen jogging near her Howard Beach home before her body was later found, are set to begin Monday.

