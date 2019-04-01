Changemakers: Bronx students work to make neighborhood healthier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The Mott Haven section of the Bronx is one of the unhealthiest neighborhoods in New York, but one group of middle schoolers is making it their mission to turn that statistic around.

The students want to inspire their community to eat better and get their local bodegas to offer healthier options.

They are part of the BronxWorks program called “Shop Healthy" at the Betances Community Center.

Today they're headed out with their check list to see how "10 Days Grocery" is doing.

While they found the store carried fruit, the girls wanted to see less candy offered at the register and wanted water moved up to eye level in the refrigerator.

The executive director of BronxWorks, Eileen Torres, knows kids are key to getting the community to eat better.

“We focus in Mott Haven as having young people as the catalyst for change focusing on health and wellness for this neighborhood," Torres said.

Besides traveling out into the community, the kids also present their findings on sugar and unhealthy snacks and drinks to their peers.