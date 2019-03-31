Three Mile Island, 40 years on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Three Mile Island nuclear accident in 1979 was a wake-up call and an expensive learning opportunity for both the nuclear industry and the general public. It is still considered the worst nuclear disaster in the nation's history.

The cost of the clean up was about a billion dollars and health concerns remain for 2 million people who may have been exposed to low levels of radiation.

It took almost 40 years to begin building new nuclear power plants. There are about 60 in operation across the country, including one at Indian Point here in New York.

We turn to two experts, Karl Rabago, executive director of the Pace Energy and Climate Center, and Peter Wolf, an environmental attorney, for insight on what really happened at Three Mile Island 40 years ago and the health repercussions for people living in the area, and we look ahead to the future of nuclear energy versus alternative sources in the age of global warming.