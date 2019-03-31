Rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot in Los Angeles: report

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Sunday, local media reports.
The shooting occurred outside The Marathon Clothing Company, which Hussle owns, in the Hyde Park neighborhood around 3:20 p.m., the LA Times reported.
On Sunday Hussle tweeted “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”
He was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Hussle was 33.
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted one person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting. Police have no information on the shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.