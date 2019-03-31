NY lawmakers to vote on $175 billion state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers are expected to begin passing a $175 billion state budget plan worked out by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and leaders of the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

The Senate and Assembly are scheduled to be back in Albany Sunday morning for what’s expected to be an all-day session of passing legislation that makes up Cuomo’s spending plan for the 2019-2020 state fiscal year that starts Monday.

Lawmakers met behind closed doors at the Capitol Saturday to finalize agreements on various aspects of the budget.

Agreed-to items in the budget include a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, closing up to three yet-to-be-determined state prisons and congestion tolls to ease traffic in Manhattan below 61st Street.

Major issues that didn’t make it into the spending plan include legalization of recreational marijuana.

