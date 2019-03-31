Man stabbed to death in the Bronx; 2 others injured

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death and two others were injured in a fight at a Bronx bar early Sunday morning, police said.

Harlem resident Kareem Allen was killed by multiple stab wounds to his torso, officials said. Two other men suffered stab wounds in front of the Oze Tavern on East 138th Street.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the face and shot in the torso, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment. A 30-year-old man was also stabbed in the face and was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, officials said. Charges against them are pending. Police have not yet released their names.