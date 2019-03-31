Man stabbed repeatedly at Queens subway station

JAMAICA, Queens — A 23-year-old man was stabbed several times at the Jamaica Center subway station early on Sunday, police said.

He argued with the attacker, an NYPD spokesperson said. It escalated and became physical. The man was stabbed in the chest, shoulder and torso. He’s in critical condition.

The attacker fled the scene. Police have not released a description of the stabber.

