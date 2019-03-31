Man chases security guard with hunting knife at Long Island grocery store after parking dispute: police

Posted 10:39 PM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41PM, March 31, 2019

MASSAPEQUA, NY — A knife-wielding man allegedly chased a security guard through a grocery store parking lot on Sunday morning after a dispute in the lot, police said.

John Harvey (Nassau County Police Department)

John Harvey, 38, argued with another driver at the Massapequa Shop Rite around 10 a.m., officials said. A security guard came over and intervened.

Harvey ran back to his car and allegedly came back with a large hunting knife, police said. He’s accused of chasing the guard through the parking lot.

The guard dropped his backpack while running away and Harvey allegedly picked it up, went back to his car, but stayed in the parking lot where he was arrested.

The backpack was recovered in the parking lot.

Police charged Harvey with robbery, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.