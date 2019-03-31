Man chases security guard with hunting knife at Long Island grocery store after parking dispute: police

MASSAPEQUA, NY — A knife-wielding man allegedly chased a security guard through a grocery store parking lot on Sunday morning after a dispute in the lot, police said.

John Harvey, 38, argued with another driver at the Massapequa Shop Rite around 10 a.m., officials said. A security guard came over and intervened.

Harvey ran back to his car and allegedly came back with a large hunting knife, police said. He’s accused of chasing the guard through the parking lot.

The guard dropped his backpack while running away and Harvey allegedly picked it up, went back to his car, but stayed in the parking lot where he was arrested.

The backpack was recovered in the parking lot.

Police charged Harvey with robbery, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.