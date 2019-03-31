× Man arrested in killing of nanny found in lake at Lincoln Park: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A man has been arrested in the death of a nanny whose body was found in a lake at Lincoln Park, the Hudson Country prosecutor tweeted early Sunday.

The arrest of Jorge Rios was announced one week after the victim’s body was located.

Carolina Cano had left for a run last Sunday when she disappeared, according to her roommate.

The 45-year-old nanny had work that day, but never showed.

Cano’s killing has prompted increased security in the area of Lincoln Park.

On Saturday, officers joined joggers, families with strollers, and others enjoying the spring weather at the park.

“Being in the park today, I saw lots of increased security for sure,” said Megan Carolan, who lives in Jersey City.

Rios is in the custody of the Hudson County prosecutor. Additional information on his arrest has not yet been announced.