Man allegedly punches driver at Brooklyn Taco Bell, tries to drag him out of vehicle

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday accused of attacking someone at a Bay Ridge Taco Bell.

Jairus Diaz allegedly opened the driver’s side door of a car at the 4th Avenue restaurant and punched a 20-year-old man in the face several times, police said. He also allegedly tried to drag the victim out of the vehicle.

Police charged Diaz with assault. He’s also a person of interest in a Bay Ridge subway station assault. In that instance, a man was thrown onto subway tracks. Police have not charged Diaz in connection with that incident.