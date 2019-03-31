Man allegedly punches driver at Brooklyn Taco Bell, tries to drag him out of vehicle

Posted 8:55 PM, March 31, 2019, by

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday accused of attacking someone at a Bay Ridge Taco Bell.

Jairus Diaz allegedly opened the driver’s side door of a car at the 4th Avenue restaurant and punched a 20-year-old man in the face several times, police said. He also allegedly tried to drag the victim out of the vehicle.

Police charged Diaz with assault. He’s also a person of interest in a Bay Ridge subway station assault. In that instance, a man was thrown onto subway tracks. Police have not charged Diaz in connection with that incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.