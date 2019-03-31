Man, 67, punched at Bronx subway station, shoved down the stairs

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A 67-year-old man was punched repeatedly in the face at a Bronx subway station and then shoved down the stairs, police said Sunday.

He was attacked at the Fordham Road station on Wednesday evening near the 4-train, an NYPD spokesperson said. The attacker threw green paint on the victim and fled the scene.

The 67-year-old man suffered a laceration to the head, police said. He was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.

NYPD officials have asked for help identifying the attacker. Police said the man, believed to be around 18, was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, black tee-shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).