‘Major fire’ burns thousands of acres in South Jersey; smell of smoke reported in NYC

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. — A “major fire” burning in Burlington County has sent plumes of smoke over the area and forced a portion of Route 72 to close.

People from as far away as Manhattan and Bergen County, New Jersey, have reported to PIX11 that they smell smoke.

The fire burned around Route 72, west of Barnegat, as of Sunday morning, according to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, which described the fire as “major.”

Haze can be seen, and there is a smell of smoke, in parts of Monmouth County, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

NJ Forest Fire Service crews continue to work to contain major fire around Route 72 west of Barnegat in Burlington County. The haze can be seen in some areas of Monmouth Co as well as smell of smoke.If you are traveling south please avoid the area. @OceanCounty911 photo from Sat. pic.twitter.com/qZ3TFyOGNu — Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) March 31, 2019

Some 8,000 acres have burned since the fire was first reported around 2 p.m. Saturday, and the fire is 50 percent contained, John Rieth, an assistant warden with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, tells the Asbury Park Press.

Route 72 remains closed near the fire.

Wanted to post this video. When I initially walked outside in #TomsRiver and saw the smoke from the #PineBarrens. I call it #SunriseandSmoke and yes, there was a smell of smoke…. pic.twitter.com/tIj24mg8es — Liz Rios🇺🇸 (@LiRi347) March 31, 2019