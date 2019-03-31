2 students stabbed on Connecticut college campus; 1 in custody

HARTFORD, Conn. — Authorities say one person is in custody in connection with a stabbing on a Connecticut university’s campus.

Hartford police say the stabbing occurred in a “dorm area” at the University of Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

The university tweeted that there is an emergency in the area of Village Quad 2, and said that “access to campus is currently closed.”

A later tweet said a suspect had been taken into custody, a lockdown was lifted and there is no threat to campus.

Officials said both victims were men. A 21-year-old student was stabbed once in the chest and four times in the back. A 19-year-old student was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back.

Police took a 21-year-old student into custody, officials said. The alleged stabber is a commuter student and does not live in the dorms.