× WATCH LIVE: Fallen FDNY Lt. Christopher Raguso honored year after tragic helicopter crash in Iraq

QUEENS, New York— He paid the ultimate sacrifice last year in Iraq, and today the beloved father and FDNY lieutenant was honored today in Queens.

Master Sergeant Christopher Raguso and six other men died when an HH-60 Pave Hawk crashed in western Iraq on March 15, 2018.

It happened a day after his 39th birthday.

Lt. Raguso was a 13-year veteran of the New York Fire Department, and an Air National Guard flight engineer.

Mayor Bill de Blasio , FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and members of the FDNY gathered for a plaque dedication ceremony at Ladder Company 155 in South Jamaica, Saturday morning.

He died as he lived, in service, in his uniform, meeting danger and helping others –@NYCMayor de Blasio at today’s plaque dedication ceremony for #FDNY Lt. and @usairforce Master Sgt Christopher Raguso. Watch live at https://t.co/bJRbbA9gvy pic.twitter.com/Zu7UVL55jd — FDNY (@FDNY) March 30, 2019

Three of the six others killed during the helicopter crash were FDNY fire marshal Christopher Zanetis, staff Sergeant Dashan Briggs and pilot Andreas O’Keefe, who were all part of an elite air national guard 106 rescue wing based out of Westhampton, trained to medivac wounded soldiers.

Raguso previously aided victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma in Texas and the Caribbeans.

Watch the ceremony below: