Speed into spring with go-kart racing in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY -- RPM Raceway brings you the thrill of competitive racing, no matter what driving experience you have. You’ll drive Italian state-of-the-art go-karts that challenge you to stick to the fastest line. And you’ll experience what it feels like to drive them on tracks designed to imitate real formula courses.

As an official partner of the New York Mets, RPM Raceway in Jersey City will provide $5 off guests' first race – this weekend only – to anyone who mentions the New York Mets and PIX11.

For more information, visit their site.