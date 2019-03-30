NYC correction officer accused of punching, biting girlfriend’s child: police

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn— A New York City correction officer has been taken into custody after brutally beating his girlfriend’s 6-year-old boy, police said Saturday.

Jayden Gustave, 25, was arrested on Friday around 6:45 p.m. at his Flatlands home.

The off-duty NYC Department of Corrections employee beat the child with a belt about the body, bit him on the lip, and punched the child, police sources told PIX11.

Gustave is charged with assault- causing injury to a person less than 11 years old.