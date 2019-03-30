Nicolas Cage claims he was too drunk to understand his Vegas wedding, files for annulment

LAS VEGAS — Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after getting married in Las Vegas.

A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike.

Cage, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, says he and Koike drank “to the point of intoxication” before the wedding Saturday.

The 55-year-old Cage argues he wasn’t aware of Koike’s “relationship with another person.”

This is the fourth marriage of the Oscar-winning actor. He was previously married to former waitress Alike Kim, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and actress Patricia Arquette.

Oscar-winning actor first rose to fame in the ’80s with movies like “Valley Girl,” “Birdy,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Raising Arizona” and “Moonstruck.”

He went on to receive an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the 1995 film, “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Most recently, Cage voiced the character of Spider-Man Noir in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”