New Jersey woman found dead after reported missing at USC

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey —A University of South Carolina student, who was reported missing, has been found dead, USC President Harris Pastides announced Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning,” the president said in a statement released on the University’s website.

Samantha Josephson, a native of Robbinsville Township , New Jersey and senior political science major at USC, was last seen by friends early Friday morning at The Bird Dog cafe in Five Points, South Carolina, Columbia Police said.

Josephson’s friends reported her missing after they reportedly became concerned when she didn’t show up at her downtown residence or repeated phone calls.

Columbia Police released two photos on Twitter which showed the 21-year-old seemingly talking on a phone, then leaving in a black Chevy Impala on Harden Street.

Josephson’s father, Seymour Josephson, announced his family’s tragic loss on Facebook Saturday morning:

It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey township expressed their condolences through a statement on the township’s official Facebook page, saying in part, “Mayor Dave Fried, B.A. Joy Tozzi and everyone in Robbinsville Township are devastated by the news that the Josephson family of Robbinsville have lost their precious Samantha. Our thoughts, prayers, boundless grief and endless support are with Seymour, Marci and Sydney at this unimaginable time.”

The cause of her death remains under investigation.