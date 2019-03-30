Murder of jogger prompts increased security at Lincoln Park in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — The murder of a nanny who went out for a jog at a park in Jersey City last week has prompted increased security in the area.

Officers joined joggers, families with strollers, and others enjoying the spring weather in Lincoln Park Saturday.

“Being in the park today, I saw lots of increased security for sure,” said Megan Carolan, who lives in Jersey City.

But still, on the minds of many, is what happened to 45-year old Carolina Cano, the jogger whose body was pulled out of this lake hours after she went for a run early Sunday morning.

The idea someone could be taken while we were all sleeping in on Sunday morning at place where so many of us feel comfortable is unsettling,” she said.

Carolan is a mother who’s been living in Jersey City for six years and she’s now becoming a voice for residents.

“It’s just this feeling someone was taken from our community and we’re not gonna stand by and ignore that or pretend it didn’t happen,” Carolan said.

She’s encouraging people in the area to join a Lincoln Park Neighborhood Watch group.

“This is an opportunity to move from something negative and build a positive community,” she added.

On Friday night, the community came together for Cano, who was devoted to church and moved here from Peru two years ago.

Saturday morning, the mayor of Jersey City tweeted, calling Cano’s murder, heartbreaking.

“What I want to see for sure is an arrest in this case,” Cano said. “I hope we can find a way to feel safe.”

Law enforcement officials have added extra patrol officers at the park, and, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office is asking residents who have surveillance video of Sunday morning, to give it to them.

They’re also asking if anyone saw anything unusual to say something, call (201-915-1345), adding no tip is too small.

A public meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, to discuss security upgrades, like overnight police patrols and more cameras.