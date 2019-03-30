Hundreds usher in spring with colorful Holi celebration in Hell’s Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN -- The celebration of Holi is one of the happiest and colorful day parties in New York City.

"Holi is all about good over evil it's and the coming of spring it is a fun colorful holiday we love all colors.," said organizer Josh Singh outside Stage Forty 8 on West 48th Street.

Hundreds packed the club to celebrate and get doused in colorful powders.

This Indian Festival happens every year, not only in India but throughout the world. All nationalities and ethnicities are encouraged to participate.

"A lot of happiness a lot of people having great time cheering throwing up the colors, we trying to find our color," said Alex, who was enjoying the festivities.

The colored powders used in Holi represent happiness, love, and the freedom to live vibrantly.

"With all the stress and politics going on in the world relax it's a great break from everything going on in the world," Jeremy said.

The next Holi celebration at Stage Forty 8 is scheduled for April 27.