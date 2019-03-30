End of the line for 70-year-old Bay Ridge Model Railroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's light at the end of the tunnel for the Bay Ridge Model Railroad Club.

For more than 70 years, members have gathered in the basement of an apartment building on Marine Avenue. The original train buffs rented the space and, over the years, built a model railroad network that filled the room.

There aren't as many members and volunteers as there once were. The current crew has to deal with the end of the line.

Building construction is required on the pipes that crisscross the ceiling above the tracks. They have until mid-April to find a new home station.

Members Adam Wanio, Arthur Stensholt, and Hank Angermann still meet on Fridays at the club.

On the last Friday in March, they were joined by Mark Wolodarsky and PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker and Photographer Ken Pelzcar.

A representative from Trolley Museum of New York was also there with some good news.

The museum in Kingston, New York has agreed to become the new home for the display.

The challenge is moving the trains, tracks, and system of mechanical operations to the new location; which is about 118 miles from Marine Avenue in Bay Ridge.

They set up the Bay Ridge Model Railroad Club GoFundMe to help raise money to cover costs.