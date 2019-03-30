× Canadian man leads police on wild chase on LI, strikes patrol car after fleeing traffic stop: NCPD

PLAINVIEW, Long Island— A Canadian is facing multiple charges after he led Nassau County Police on a brazen chase after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Plainview, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred Thursday around 9:40 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway.

According to detectives, a highway patrol officer spotted a 2018 Audi Q7, operated by suspect Min Qiao Lin, 39, of Scarborough, Ontario, driving eastbound on the Long Island Expressway using the left shoulder as a lane of traffic.

The officer attempted a vehicle stop, but the Lin refused to pull over, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect drove off, continuing eastbound and exited the Long Island Expressway, police said.Lin entered Route 135 where he intentionally struck a police vehicle that was assisting in pulling him over, according to police.

The Canadian driver then exited Route 135 and entered the Northern State Parkway where he swerved his car into the police officer’s patrol car again, which caused Lin to lose control of his vehicle.

The suspect struck a barrier and flipped over coming to a full stop in the roadway, police said.Lin, and a male passenger were removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Min Qiao Lin, who was arrested Friday, faces multiple charges, including several VTL violations, second degree attempted assault, second degree criminal mischief, second degree reckless endangerment, third degree unlawful fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

He is expected be arraigned today in Hempstead.