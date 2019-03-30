Arrest made in death of man fatally shot while sitting in car in Washington Heights

Posted 10:31 PM, March 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:32PM, March 30, 2019

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a man who was fatally shot while he sat in his car in Washington Heights earlier this week.

Michael Velazquez, 33, of Saint Nicholas Avenue, is charged with Murder 2, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police responded to the scene on Wednesday, just before 2 p.m. at St. Nicholas Avenue and West 185th Street, to find 48-year-old Franklin Bello shot multiple times in his torso while sitting in a Toyota Camry. He was just blocks from his apartment, police said.

Police pulled the unresponsive man from the car and initiated CPR.

EMT rushed Bello to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Bello leaves behind two grown sons and a young granddaughter, and was “just getting his life back together,” according to family.

The motive of the shooting is not yet known.

