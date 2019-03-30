2 charged after group brutally beats teen for his moped in front of Bushwick bodega

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Two people have been arrested after a group of men armed with knives and a metal pipe brutally beat a teen in front of a Bushwick bodega and stole his moped, police said Saturday.

The attack happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday, in front of a bodega at 718 Knickerbocker Ave.

The 17-year-old victim was sitting on his gas-powered moped when he was approached by a group of men who threatened him at knifepoint and stole his moped. They struck him with a metal pipe and a wooden stick before fleeing the area.

The teen was transported by EMS to the hospital with a laceration to his head.

One of the suspects was arrested a short time later on Halsey Street and the moped was recovered.

The 16-year-old suspect, who was not named, is charged with robbery, criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of marijuana, motorcycle helmet violation, unlicensed operator violation, leaving the scene of an accident violation, driving wrong direction on one-way violation.

A second suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Ramon Garcia-Disla, 26, of Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, is charged with robbery, gang assault and assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

