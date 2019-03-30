10 injured in carbon monoxide poisoning in Queens: FDNY

SUNNYSIDE, Queens —Ten people were sickened from carbon monoxide poisoning in a home in Queens, FDNY said Saturday.

Fire officials responded to a home located at 56-29 Roosevelt Ave. around 11:56 p.m.

They arrived to find multiple people sick, FDNY said.

Firefighters discovered high levels of carbon monoxide within the home.

Ten people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, FDNY said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.