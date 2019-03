UNION SQUARE, Manhattan— A subway conductor has been assaulted on a No. 6 train at Union Square, MTA officials said Friday.

The train has been removed from service because of the assault at 14 St-Union Square, officials announced.

Pelham Bay Park-bound No. 6 trains are delayed, along with delays with the No. 4 and No. 5 train service.

Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains are delayed while we remove a train from service because of a conductor that was assaulted at 14 St-Union Square. Expect delays in 4, 5, and 6 train service. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 29, 2019

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries sustained by the conductor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.