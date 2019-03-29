PIX11 Honors: Inside the St. Peter’s University Hospital

Posted 2:17 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, March 29, 2019

PIX11 learns about how E.R. nurses make things happen when time matters. We also go behind the scenes at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey to check out how they are trained and how they continue to perfect their life-saving skills.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.