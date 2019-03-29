Man stabbed on Lower East Side: police

Posted 12:21 PM, March 29, 2019, by

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan— Authorities are searching for a man who stabbed another man in Manhattan, police said Friday.

The man was stabbed near Essex street and Delancey Street around 11:15 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is likely to survive, according to police.

Police are looking for a  male in his 40s wearing a red shirt and red hat, who fled into a nearby subway system.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.