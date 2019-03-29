Man stabbed on Lower East Side: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan— Authorities are searching for a man who stabbed another man in Manhattan, police said Friday.

The man was stabbed near Essex street and Delancey Street around 11:15 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is likely to survive, according to police.

Police are looking for a male in his 40s wearing a red shirt and red hat, who fled into a nearby subway system.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).