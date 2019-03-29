Man sought in knifepoint robbery on Brooklyn subway platform

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint on a subway platform in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

The incident happened on Sunday around 1:15 a.m., along the Manhattan-bound 'C' train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street, police said.

Police say a man approached a 27-year-old woman from behind, put his hands over her mouth, and held a knife to her neck.

The man told the woman not to scream and asked for money, police said.

The victim then pointed to her purse, and the perpetrator reached into the woman's purse and stole $300 in cash before fleeing the subway station, according to police.

The woman suffered minor cuts to her hands and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The man is described as an adult male in his thirties, 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).