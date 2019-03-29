Man found fatally stabbed in parking lot of laundry business: NCPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island —A man was found lying in the parking lot of a laundry building suffering from multiple stab wound in Hempstead, Nassau Police said Friday.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing victim around 12:07 a.m. at Laundry Palace located at 416 Clinton St.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives request that if anyone has information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.