Intruder who licked sleeping woman’s face in Lenox Hill arrested: police

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — A man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and licking her face on Sunday morning has been arrested, police said.

Salih Kolenovic, 40, of Midland Parkway, Queens, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with sexually motivated burglary and sexual abuse.

The 28-year-old woman told police she was sleeping at her building in the area of East 65th Street and First Avenue, when she woke up to find a man licking and kissing her face. She confronted him and forced him out of her apartment.

According to authorities, the man gained entry to the victim’s apartment through an unsecured front door, which city records indicate is an apparent chronic problem with the walk-up apartment.

PIX11 checked with the Housing Preservation and Development office, finding at least 38 complaints against the building’s landlord — six of those complaints are for the victim’s apartment, including issues with her door and window closing and locking properly.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).