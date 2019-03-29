Funeral held for Brooklyn father killed outside baby shower near church

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn—Funeral services were held Friday for a former Brooklyn basketball player who was fatally shot outside of a baby shower.

Friends and family mourned the death of Courtney “Aggy” Tingle, 26, in Downtown Brooklyn.

“He was a legit good guy, loved the kids, and he would give anyone his last dollar,” a former Nike Youth Brooklyn Development League Coach told PIX11 News.

“Courtney was a hell of a basketball player, and helped win two championships for the Alternative High School league YABC program,” the coach lamented.

On Friday, March 22, just after 10 p.m., Tingle was shot in front of Beaulah Church of the Nazarene located at 650 Washington Ave., after attending the baby shower of an associate, police said.

Officers arrived to find the 26-year-old father in front of the church with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to police.

Tingle was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, told PIX11 Tingle allegedly got into a heated dispute with the assailant outside of the Washington Avenue baby shower.

That is when the perpetrator suddenly shot Tingle multiple times, then fled the scene, according to the witness.

Tingle, who is the cousin of legendary rapper Lil’ Kim, worked in construction and was most recently known for his custom drink-making business.

The Brooklyn rap superstar memorialized Tingle in an Instagram post, saying in part, “… You were a halfway comedian but I used to tell you that you need go away to college and get a basketball scholarship. You had so much potential. We your family will greatly miss you.”

The post has received over 14K likes.

A funeral for Tingle was held at Church of the Open Door in Brooklyn.

No arrest have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).