10-year-old’s non-profit ‘From the Bottom of My Heart’ aims to help those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY -- Jayden Perez, 10, from Woodland Park, New Jersey, is looking to brighten people's Easter.

He's sold t-shirts, bought candy, and toys all to make Easter baskets for those in his community who could use a little help.

Jayden runs his own non-profit called "From the Bottom of My Heart."

His mission right now is Easter baskets, but he's been giving back to others since he was 8 years old.

What sparked this generosity?

“My mom was blessed when her boss gave us Giants tickets, which is my favorite team, so I've been giving back ever since.”

Call it paying it forward.

Since that game, Jayden raised money for a New York girl, whose father was shot on the street.

He then turned his sights towards Puerto Rico. Collecting toys, food and clothing to help those in need after the hurricane.

Jayden 's mother says he's inspiring his friends and family to get active in giving.

Jayden's next mission is collecting school supplies and backpacks to give out before school starts next September.