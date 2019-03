Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey — A man is dead after a fire ripped through a home in Long Branch early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the overnight blaze around 2:14 a.m at a home located on 135 Charles Street, officials said.

They found a man unconscious and unresponsive in the home.

Emergency responders attempted to perform CPR on the man, but to no avail.

The man died at the scene, officials said.

The fire remain under investigation.