Queens woman sentenced in botched buttock augmentation death

NEW YORK — A Queens woman has been sentenced to 2 to 8 years in prison in connection with the silicone buttocks injection death of a 31-year-old woman in Manhattan.

Forty-four-year-old Allison Spence was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Harlem mom Latesha Bynum died in July days before her 32nd birthday after complaining of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to a 911 call at a building in Gramercy Park.

She was taken to the hospital and declared brain dead. Her brother said she was in a coma for two weeks.

Bynum had two daughters, ages 8 and 13.

The medical examiner determined she died from complications of systemic embolization of silicone injections for cosmetic augmentation.

Silicone injection into buttocks is not FDA approved. Black market butt injections cost hundreds of dollars instead of the $10,000 or more a plastic surgeon for FDA-approved body contouring.