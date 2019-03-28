Queens man sentenced to 25 years in jail for 2017 stabbing death of ex-girlfriend

QUEENS — A Queens man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend inside an apartment in 2017.

Jonnie Jones, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges for killing his ex-girlfriend, Monet Franklin and stabbing her mother inside her Beach 32nd Street apartment.

“This crime is a tragic and senseless act of domestic violence. The defendant flew into a rage during the course of an argument with his former girlfriend and mercilessly stabbed the victim to death. The woman’s mother was also wounded as she attempted to protect her daughter from the defendant’s attack. The sentence is more than appropriate given the nature of the crime,” said Chief ADA John Ryan.

On Feb. 26, 2017, police said Jones showed up at Franklin’s Beach 32nd Street apartment near Seagirt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. and began arguing with Franklin.

Jones then took a knife from the kitchen and began repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend, causing severe damage to her left lung, heart and other internal organs. She was pronounced dead.

During the attack, Jones also stabbed the victim’s mother, 77-year-old Maria Franklin, who was also at the apartment, authorities said.

She was taken to the hospital for a laceration on her left hand.