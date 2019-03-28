Police identify suspects wanted for ‘hunting,’ gunning down 21-year-old man in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police identified three of the alleged attackers who hunted down and killed a 21-year-old man in Brooklyn.

A group of 10 chased and killed Tyquan Eversley on May 19. Michael Reid, 25, was already arrested and charged with murder. Video released Thursday shows the other men. Police identified three of them as Donaven McDay, 29; Shacore Huff, 24 and Alfred Crooks, 22.

Eversley ran through the streets of Brooklyn trying to escape from his attackers, who have a gang affiliation and extensive criminal history, police said. He got stuck on barbed wire when he climbed a fence in an attempt to escape.

Reid allegedly threw a large rock at Eversley, an NYPD spokesman said. Another man shot the 21-year-old victim five times.

Police have asked for help finding the three identified attackers and identifying the other six men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).