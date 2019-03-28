PIX11 presents: Only in New York — Assassination at City Hall

Posted 1:49 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, March 28, 2019

Activist and New York City Councilman James E. Davis was just hitting the re-election campaign trail when tragedy struck.

“Shots fired at City Hall” was the call that came out over police scanners on July 23, 2003. Within hours, Davis was dead.

The former NYPD officer had dedicated his life to preventing violence in urban America, and the irony of his fate brought even more pain to his grieving constituency.

But did Davis die in vain?

This episode explores his legacy of activism, the underbelly of Brooklyn politics and the impact of losing a promising symbol of black leadership.

Full episode premieres Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.