NY Mets face Nationals on opening day

NEW YORK — The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals in D.C. on opening day.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. — the same time the New York Yankees are set to play against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets and Nationals will meet once again on the Mets’ home turf, Citi Field, a week later — April 4.

Unlike the Mets’ and Yankees’ opening day games last year, which were both postponed because of snow, Thursday is looking mild in both Washington D.C. and New York City, with clear skies and highs in the 60s and 50s, respectively.

This year is also the 50th anniversary of the Miracle Mets’ 1969 World Series title.

Fans are expected to celebrate at three home games against the Atlanta Braves the weekend of June 28. Promotions that weekend include 1969 replica jerseys and rings, and more, according to Citi Field’s website.

