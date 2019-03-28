Nanny found dead in NJ park lake after going for a jog

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a nanny, who was last seen leaving her home to go for a jog, was found dead in the lake at Lincoln Park.

A person reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday, March 24 that a body may be floating in the lake, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office

Carolina Cano was later pulled from the water and pronounced dead. Although her cause of death has not been released, the Prosecutors Office says the medical examiner determined Cano was the victim of a homicide.

Cano’s roommate tells PIX11 she was a nanny, and was supposed to work on Sunday, but went jogging and never returned.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutors Office at 201-915-1345, or click here to leave an anonymous tip.