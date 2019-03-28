Harlem grandma says ‘millions’ of roaches coming out of the walls of her NYCHA apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan —A Harlem grandma who lives in public housing has a broken sink and she has "millions" of roaches coming out of her walls, she told PIX11.

Angela Acevedo has lived at the Jefferson Houses for 20 years. She said she's been waiting months for help. Acevedo has nine grandchildren and wants the problems fixed so she can cook for them.

A few hours after PIX11 cameras arrived Thursday, Acevedo said workers finally came and started to work.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson tells PIX11 crews completed plaster work Thursday and will install kitchen cabinets and a sink Friday.

"Staff are working to schedule for paint work to be completed," the NYCHA spokesperson said. "Resident did not reach out to NYCHA regarding any complaints for roaches. However, extermination and treatment will be completed tomorrow. The last routine extermination treatment was in late February. Staff removed residents kitchen cabinets and sink in order to replace damaged cabinets two months earlier. Upon removal, it was discovered the resident required plaster work."

PIX11 will make sure work is completed.

