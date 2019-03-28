Group uses wooden stick to attack rob men in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for the group who attacked and robbed two other men in Brooklyn earlier this month.

On Mar. 18, the male victims, ages 36 and 42, exited an establishment in the vicinity of 61st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park around 1:30 a.m. when they became involved in a dispute with three other men, police said.

The group proceeded to punch and strike them with a wooded stick before fleeing with their cell phones, police said.

