‘Grim Reaper’ wanders Long Island school as part of substance abuse awareness campaign

A gong rang every 20 minutes at a Long Island school on Thursday and, each time it sounded, a student dressed as the Grim Reaper would pick a "victim."

It's part of an annul event from the East Islip High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions club designed to remind students of the lives lost to substance abuse. The "victim" students wear black T-Shirts after being selected and remain silent for the rest of the day.

Club members have a year-long substance abuse awareness campaign.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez was at the school.