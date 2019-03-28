Emotional heart attack victim wakes from coma, thanks LIRR riders who saved his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is alive today because good Samaritans jumped into action on a LIRR train.

Back on Monday, March 18, East Norwich resident Bradley Wieboldt boarded a 7:47 a.m. train in Syosset. Only minutes later, he suffered a major heart attack.

"It's not lost on me that I should have died," Wieboldt said.

Kelly O'Hara was sitting nearby. When Wieboldt made a few loud noises, she realized something was wrong.

"I heard a bang and his head fell down the head rest and then, you know, you spring into action," O'Hara said.

O'Hara ran up and down the train looking for help.

"We were lucky enough to find a second year med student and a nurse in two different cars from two different directions," she said.

The young med student and the nurse began CPR immediately and continued until the train stopped in Westbury. Police and emergency responders then took over.

And now everyone wants to say thank you, but the good Samaritans haven't been found.

"Neither one of them have been able to be located by us. They are still unidentified and they did great work that day to help Bradley get where he is today," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Wieboldt's doctor at NYU Winthrop Hospital said he is alive because people around him were quick thinking and willing to help.

"The first thing I have to tell you, this is a miraculous recovery. There is a link. There's a chain here and every link did what they needed to do," Dr. Herbert Hirsch said.

Doctors put Bradley Wieboldt into a medically induced coma and when he regained consciousness and began to understand what happened, it was this past Saturday. It was his 51st birthday.

That same day, Kelly O'Hara figured out through a mutual friend that Wieboldt was the man she helped on the train.

She rushed over to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

"I'm so happy that he's alive," O'Hara said.

Wieboldt exclaimed with O'Hara by his side, "I think those are the exact words when you walked in the room, it was, 'Bradley, you are alive!'"

The Wieboldt family is hoping the medical student and nurse that helped him will come forward.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday afternoon.