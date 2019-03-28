Amtrak employee shoots co-worker in Queens: police

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — An Amtrak employee shot a co-worker during an argument in Queens Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the vicinity of 39th Street and Skillman Avenue, near the Sunnyside Yard and Facility, police said.

According to cops, the employees got into an argument when one of them shot the other in the leg.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The shooter drove off in a black SUV to a nearby parking lot, where police have responded.

Heavy police presence was seen outside a Rite Aid at 51st Street and Roosevelt Avenue and the area was blocked off to traffic.

When PIX11 arrived on scene, a window of a black SUV appeared to have been shattered and the suspect had been taken into custody.

.@NYPDnews Appear to have smashed a window of an SUV involved in standoff in parking lot of a @riteaid and taken the suspect into custody.

this is connected to the shooting incident at Sunnyside Yards involving two @Amtrak employees this morning.

MORE: https://t.co/V9k8MCaJ1O pic.twitter.com/7csMZKbHhF — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) March 28, 2019

A spokesperson for Amtrak says the company is working with NYPD during the investigation.

“Amtrak Police are working with NYPD investigating a shooting incident at our Sunnyside Yard location, an equipment and servicing facility in Queens, NY. One employee was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is known, and a search for the suspect is ongoing. The area has been secured by the Amtrak Police Department and NYPD. There is no impact to train operations.”

No. 7 trains have resumed stopping at 52nd Street in both directions following NYPD activity on the street level, the MTA tweeted.

