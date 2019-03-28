70-year-old woman assaulted while praying in church

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 70-year-old woman was assaulted as she prayed inside an Upper East Side church Tuesday morning.

The victim was praying inside the St. Monica’s Church on East 79th Street just before 10 a.m. when she was assaulted, police said.

The alleged attacker is possibly known as “Annie” and frequents the area, authorities said.

This female suspect is #wanted for assaulting a 70-year-old female parishioner as she prayed inside St. Monica’s Church located at 413 East 79th St. on 3/26, at approx. 9:50AM #UES Suspect possibly known as “Annie” & frequents the area. Any info ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/lh0up5fVbn — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) March 27, 2019

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).