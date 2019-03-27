Woman wakes up to man in her Manhattan apartment licking her face

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — A 28-year-old woman woke up in her Manhattan apartment building to a man licking and kissing her face, police said.

She confronted the man in her building, which is near East 65th Street and 1st Avenue, during the early morning incident on Sunday, officials said. The woman forced the man out of her apartment and the men fled the scene on foot westbound on East 65th Street.

He appears to have gotten into the apartment through the unsecured front door. Police have asked for help finding the man

Officials described him as balding, but with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).