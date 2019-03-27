Trends with benefits: Brands empowered by women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we near the end of Women’s History Month, we take a look at brands empowered by women.

With a growing number of female-founded companies, women are showing their power in retail, and many of these businesses are adding philantropy and social consciousness into the mix, according to lifestyle expert Brittney Levine.

For instance, C’est Moi Beauty is a line for tweens and teens who are starting to learn a little about makeup and skincare.

The brand is not only about fun colors and packaging, its mission is to support young women through mentorship by partnering with the Step Up Women’s Network.

There’s also The Little Market, a non-profit organization founded by women to empower women.

Founded by Lauren Conrad and her friend Hanna Svarla, it’s local artisan shops that are all ethically sourced and gives it back to those artisans.

And of course, Barbie. Barbie is celebrating her 60th anniversary. And now, they’re focusing on their most diverse collection.

The company, which as founded by Ruth Handler six decades ago, is introducing the Dream Gap Project Fund. A dollar from every Barbie sold in the U.S. during the anniversary will go to organizations levying the playing field for girls.

There’s also a Los Angeles-based company, Nicole Alex. All the company’s products are made from bamboo.

Then, there’s Sageley Naturals. Co-founder Kerrigan Behrens used CBD to combat her chronic back pain. From there, the company was born. It has creams, oils and supplements used for relief, recovery and tranquility.